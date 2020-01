View this post on Instagram

Never look up at anyone. Never look down at anyone. You will miss the person. This counts for my little one too. I treat her equal. I talk to her like an adult, I don’t just say no or yes to anything because I am the adult and I can, I rather explain her things so she understands the reason behind my decisions. That can be sometimes complex but she gets it (with 3). I tell her about sugar, plastic, why we are vegetarian, why going to bed is important, why I practice yoga, why I am a working mom. I don’t force my believes onto her. I make choices based on my level of consciousness and she can take it as her own value or leave it. We are all one as humans. We just have different levels of consciousness, but our capacity/potential is the same, it’s limitless. For people who act without awareness I try to have compassion that they just haven’t woken up yet. For people who are showing up with higher awareness or are more tuned in I feel uplifted by and I feel grateful they are the way they are because this is what brings them forward on their path and it is what lifts the universal consciousness, I have appreciation and am inspired but I do not look up or think they are better then me. Because I know that we all are on the same path and for me to tap into that is always there. It comes down to commitment and practice. 📸 @maya___david