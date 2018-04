Post midnight workout. Cruisin’ by to show love and gratitude to y’all around the world for the Baby Tiana and RAMPAGE love. And I’m a big boy, gotta strong chin and love a good fight so AVENGERS hit me with your best shot & knock me out 😂💪🏾. Best of luck and congrats in advance on breaking records - it’s GREAT for our business. Everyone wins. Thank you again fans worldwide for the love. Love U back 🌎🤟🏾 #MidnightTraining #WestCoastIronParadise #SweatEquity

