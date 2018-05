I finally made it 💪🏼😌 4 months a broken and stiff leg - my anterior cruciate ligament and my meniscus torn to shreds! 4 operations - 10 times aspirate! Than I got a damn inflammation in my knee! 6 weeks double antibiotics- 2 times a day! A painful and challenging time but I fought and made it!

A post shared by Béla Klentze (@bela_klentze) on Aug 23, 2016 at 10:38am PDT