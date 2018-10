View this post on Instagram

Online hate can actually hurt people even tho it’s “just” online. Don’t ever forget it. Don’t hurt other people. Don’t spread hate. Don’t be that asshole. Don’t be a loser. It’s so sad to see how many have to deal with receiving this sort of Shit and it’s so sad to see how this actually affects people’s happiness, security and life in general. This is just so wrong. We should lift each other up and not push each other down. If you don’t like something, just don’t look at it. No one wants to read your negative Shit. And for those who suffer from being hurt online: please don’t take it serious and please don’t let it touch you! Best way is to always remember that it’s just the sadness of the people speaking. So don’t give a shit ! Love you @diesel for such beautiful and important campaign! #dieselhatecouture /WERBUNG/