View this post on Instagram

Another sneak peek of “Just a Touch of Rose“ 🌹🌹🌹 ……. and to the peeps who think I’m posting the same pics …… well you know us girls …... it’s the same top and same hair but if you look at the details it’s a completely different picture 💋💋💋💋💋 !!!!! Psss first pic is the original ….. no retouches !!!!!!