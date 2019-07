View this post on Instagram

India 3.0 • One of the most astonishing things I witnessed here in India, is how friendly and attentive people are! No matter if poor or wealthy they will come to you in a such compassionate way, that really touched me 🙏🏻 Most are ready to give and show you everything, and don’t want anything for it! This is definitely an inspiration & GOAL for me, to always act out of love and compassion in any situation! ~~~ Furthermore I leant that 75% of the Indian population is VEGGIE 🌱😍 One of the biggest companies in the world that has more women employees than men is INDIAN; in Kerala women are mostly the boss at home 👸🏼💪🏼 and sadly: India is & will be one of the most affected countries by climate change... 🌍😔 They planted 1 billion trees on the worlds eco-day tho and are trying to improve their ecological footprint, even if sadly the social & economical conditions in the country don’t leave much time for problems like global warming 🥺 #india #facts #compassion