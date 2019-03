View this post on Instagram

“I urgently needed to find a dress to wear for Hugh’s premiere, and in those days I had no idea about fashion. I remember going to an office where they literally fished a dress out of a white plastic bag. I took it home and did my own hair and makeup, fighting Hugh for the mirror...” #ElizabethHurley revisits the unforgettable night—and iconic #Versace gown—that forever altered her life in our April 2019 issue. Link in bio. Photography by @damon_baker Fashion editor @ann_caruso Interview by @fgolfar Hair by @serenaradaelli Makeup by @francescatolot