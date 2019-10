View this post on Instagram

Today, on World Mental Health Day, The Duke of Sussex returned to St Ann’s, Nottingham, to reunite with members of two community youth initiatives he’s been supporting for many years - EPIC Partners mentoring at Nottingham Academy and Community Recording Studio (CRS). At Nottingham Academy, HRH spoke with several of the youth he’s met on previous visits who are now mentoring younger students to ensure they’re managing their mental health both at school and at home. The Duke took part in the school assembly, where they talked about managing stress at every level and he shared his own thoughts on the importance of good mental health. There was also a fun visit with a therapy dog who supports students who feel reluctant to read, and allows them to garner more self confidence. The visit ended at the Community Recording Studio (CRS) in St Ann’s, a youth organisation that teaches video and music skills, allowing a creative outlet for self expression. The members recently created a Hip Hopera titled ‘Mental’ – a musical that explores mental illness through drama, spoken word and song. Overall a very special day celebrating community and seeing how we can all play a part in supporting each other’s wellbeing and mental health. #WMHD Photo©️PA Images