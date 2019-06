View this post on Instagram

‘The doctor said “James are you okay?” And I said “NO, I’m not”’ the words acted like a like a valve: ‘Even saying that was an easing of the pressure. I was saying I wasn’t okay, when each day I’d wake up pretending I was.’ The dogs and I spent some time with @tatlermagazine talking about dogs, business but most importantly mental health... August issue available Thursday 27th June #Itsgoodtotalk #itsoktonotbeok #mentalhealth #dogsofinstagram #tatler #petsastherapy