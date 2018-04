#KKWBODY, KKW FRAGRANCE’S newest perfume, offers an opening of bright bergamot and a burst of juicy peach nectar. The middle contains notes of jasmine sambac, rose and ylang ylang. #KKWBODY closes with woods and musk. Learn more at KKWFRAGRANCE.COM

A post shared by KKW FRAGRANCE (@kkwfragrance) on Apr 26, 2018 at 5:29pm PDT