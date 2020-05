View this post on Instagram

This is a picture of me the night before I had my hysterectomy. I was putting on a brave face/sassy tongue (and a teensy blue pony to boot.) My uterus wasn’t gone yet- in fact, it was torturing me every chance it got- but I was already grieving. That grief was all consuming and it continues, but it also transforms. When it comes to fertility grief, some make peace with a different future (or perhaps they never wanted those rascal children anyhow and societal pressure is at play in their response to losing their fertility.) For others, like myself, who always wanted to be moms, it can take time to realize how many ways there are to make a family- and one of these “non-traditional” methods is probably perfect for me. #MothersDay is a beautiful and necessary celebration of what mothers give, but it can also summon a tidal wave of grief for those who have lost their own mother figure or their ability to be a mother in the way they’d always dreamed. This feels like a fitting end to this week on my page, where we’ve been exploring grief in all forms. So for those who aren’t necessarily welcoming Mother’s Day, I see you, I love you and wherever you are today- resentful, lonely, nostalgic, resigned or maybe even joyful- you are already #wellenough