Being patient is one of the hardest thing for me, if I have something in my mind I wanna do it immediately. I don’t want to wait for others to understand the idea. I don’t wanna work on my skill to make it possible. I don’t want to invest time to think about if it’s right or wrong. In my head I’m like a child crying and screaming for what I want right now. By the way: Learning that this is not the way things work takes patience too😂 I guess i have to listen to what people say for once and try to start to love the process- even if I don’t (want to 😉) understand it sometimes

