I honestly don’t care as much because I know how I look and how much I weigh and what my doctor says . Most important of all of the people in my life care about me and Love me !! But if you are going to post a picture of me like this and let woman have a discussion about weight in pregnancy and honestly provoking ,bodyshaming and attempting to get attention it’s something I can’t be quiet about !! The funniest thing about this is most of the articles written in trash magazine are from WOMAN about Woman !!! You have to understand why I will not post or share so much of my life with the media but that is beside the fact as I prefer to keep many things private !! Woman are different and react differently towards pregnancy and not one woman react or go through the same . A Woman is carrying life in some circumstances more lives in her body and many woman are under pressure their bodies are changing and going through many psychological changes as well ! I am disappointed to see that to this day and age when we are talking about how people should love themselves as accept themselves a certain image is still preferred and woman have to defend themselves and even in pregnancy project a certain image !!!! I wish people would do better work and take their jobs more seriously(journalism) !! It’s sad & disgusting coming from woman body shaming in pregnancy !! As for me I am healthy happy and looking forward to my future ! If you are going to be negative here on My instagram site I will gladly delete you !!! Not with me Hunny !!Stop the fake photoshop pics #fakeimage ! #respectwoman #enoughisenough #bodyshaming

