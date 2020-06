View this post on Instagram

I DO NOT CONDONE VIOLENCE OR CRIMINAL ACTS BUT YOU HAVE HAD PLENTY OF TIME TO DO THIS YOURSELVES AND HAVEN’T. POWER TO THE PEOPLE✊🏾. #Repost @shaunking ・・・ Edward Colston was a monster who bought, sold, and traded Africans, human beings, and forced them into slavery until they died. Nobody who did this should be honored. It was/is terrorism. Now. Then. ⁣ ⁣ He never should’ve had a statue. ⁣ ⁣ I’m proud of the activists and organizers in Bristol, in the United Kingdom, who tore this down. ⁣ ⁣ TEAR THEM ALL DOWN. Everywhere. ⁣ ⁣ I support this