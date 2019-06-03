Botschaften auf Instagram: Mit diesem Bild feiern Ellen Page und ihre Frau den Beginn des "Pride Month"
Seit dem 1. Juni machen Frauen und Männer in den USA auf die Gleichberechtigung von Homo-, Bisexuellen und Transgendern aufmerksam. Ellen Page und weitere Stars läuteten den "Pride Month" mit meinungsstarken Bildern auf Instagram ein.
Innig verschlungen, nackt und mit einem friedvollen Lächeln zeigen sich die kanadische Schauspielerin Ellen Page und ihre Ehefrau, die kanadische Tänzerin Emma Portner, auf Instagram zu Beginn des sogenannten "Pride Month". Dazu kommentiert Page kurz und knapp: "Happy Pride!!! Schicken Liebe".
Ellen Page und Emma Portner sind seit Mitte 2017 ein Paar und seit 2018 verheiratet. Bereits 2014 hatte sich die Schauspielerin geoutet.
Nicht nur Ellen Page unterstützt den "Pride Month"
Am Montag wurde in den USA der sogenannte Pride Month eingeläutet. Damit wird auf die Gleichberechtigung von Homo-, Bisexuellen und Transgendern (LGBTQ) aufmerksam gemacht. Auch Promis wie Taylor Swift (29) oder die britischen Royals, Herzogin Meghan (37) und Prinz Harry (34), unterstützten diesen besonderen Monat am Wochenende mit Posts in sozialen Netzwerken.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
🌈HAPPY PRIDE MONTH!!!🌈 While we have so much to celebrate, we also have a great distance to go before everyone in this country is truly treated equally. In excellent recent news, the House has passed the Equality Act, which would protect LGBTQ people from discrimination in their places of work, homes, schools, and other public accommodations. The next step is that the bill will go before the Senate. I’ve decided to kick off Pride Month by writing a letter to one of my senators to explain how strongly I feel that the Equality Act should be passed. I urge you to write to your senators too. I’ll be looking for your letters by searching the hashtag #lettertomysenator. While there’s no information yet as to when the Equality Act will go before the Senate for a vote, we do know this: Politicians need votes to stay in office. Votes come from the people. Pressure from massive amounts of people is a major way to push politicians towards positive change. That’s why I’ve created a petition at change.org to urge the Senate to support the Equality Act. Our country’s lack of protection for its own citizens ensures that LGBTQ people must live in fear that their lives could be turned upside down by an employer or landlord who is homophobic or transphobic. The fact that, legally, some people are completely at the mercy of the hatred and bigotry of others is disgusting and unacceptable. Let’s show our pride by demanding that, on a national level, our laws truly treat all of our citizens equally. 🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈 Click the link in my bio to sign the petition for Senate support of the Equality Act.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Continuing with our tradition to rotate the accounts we follow based on causes and social issues that matter to us: For the month of June we “proudly” shine a light on PRIDE. This month we pay tribute to the accounts supporting the LGBTQ+ community - those young and old, their families and friends, accounts that reflect on the past and are hopeful for a deservedly more inclusive future. We stand with you and support you 🌈 Because it’s very simple: love is love. Images above from the accounts we are now following and artist Ruben Guadalupe Marquez