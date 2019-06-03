HOME

Botschaften auf Instagram: Mit diesem Bild feiern Ellen Page und ihre Frau den Beginn des "Pride Month"

Seit dem 1. Juni machen Frauen und Männer in den USA auf die Gleichberechtigung von Homo-, Bisexuellen und Transgendern aufmerksam. Ellen Page und weitere Stars läuteten den "Pride Month" mit meinungsstarken Bildern auf Instagram ein.

Ellen Page und Emma Portner feiern den Beginn des Pride Month

Ellen Page und Emma Portner sind seit dem vergangenen Jahr verheiratet

©Instagram / Ellen Page

Innig verschlungen, nackt und mit einem friedvollen Lächeln zeigen sich die kanadische Schauspielerin Ellen Page und ihre Ehefrau, die kanadische Tänzerin Emma Portner, auf Instagram zu Beginn des sogenannten "Pride Month". Dazu kommentiert Page kurz und knapp: "Happy Pride!!! Schicken Liebe".

Ellen Page und Emma Portner sind seit Mitte 2017 ein Paar und seit 2018 verheiratet. Bereits 2014 hatte sich die Schauspielerin geoutet.

Nicht nur Ellen Page unterstützt den "Pride Month"

Am Montag wurde in den USA der sogenannte Pride Month eingeläutet. Damit wird auf die Gleichberechtigung von Homo-, Bisexuellen und Transgendern (LGBTQ) aufmerksam gemacht. Auch Promis wie Taylor Swift (29) oder die britischen Royals, Herzogin Meghan (37) und Prinz Harry (34), unterstützten diesen besonderen Monat am Wochenende mit Posts in sozialen Netzwerken.

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

🌈HAPPY PRIDE MONTH!!!🌈 While we have so much to celebrate, we also have a great distance to go before everyone in this country is truly treated equally. In excellent recent news, the House has passed the Equality Act, which would protect LGBTQ people from discrimination in their places of work, homes, schools, and other public accommodations. The next step is that the bill will go before the Senate. I’ve decided to kick off Pride Month by writing a letter to one of my senators to explain how strongly I feel that the Equality Act should be passed. I urge you to write to your senators too. I’ll be looking for your letters by searching the hashtag #lettertomysenator. While there’s no information yet as to when the Equality Act will go before the Senate for a vote, we do know this: Politicians need votes to stay in office. Votes come from the people. Pressure from massive amounts of people is a major way to push politicians towards positive change. That’s why I’ve created a petition at change.org to urge the Senate to support the Equality Act. Our country’s lack of protection for its own citizens ensures that LGBTQ people must live in fear that their lives could be turned upside down by an employer or landlord who is homophobic or transphobic. The fact that, legally, some people are completely at the mercy of the hatred and bigotry of others is disgusting and unacceptable. Let’s show our pride by demanding that, on a national level, our laws truly treat all of our citizens equally. 🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈 Click the link in my bio to sign the petition for Senate support of the Equality Act.

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) am

sve / SpotOnNews
Erfahren Sie mehr:
Themen in diesem Artikel

Neu in Lifestyle

Anzeige

stern Reisewelten

Fit durch Fasten! Basenfasten in Kitzbühel mit Vollpension ab 596 Euro

Reisetipp

Darum sollten Sie nie ohne Schuhe durchs Flugzeug laufen

Mahjong
40 neue Levels
Mahjong - Jetzt kostenlos spielen!
Spielen
Solitär
Das klassische Kartenspiel!
Solitär - Jetzt kostenlos spielen!
Spielen
Exchange
Das 3-gewinnt Game
Exchange - Jetzt kostenlos spielen!
Spielen
Newsletter
Stern - Die Woche

Wissenscommunity

Soll ich Sandalen barfuß tragen ?
meine neue Freundin hat mir zum Kauf von Trekkingsandalen geraten, weil sie der Meinung ist, daß dies sehr bequeme Sommerschuhe sind, die man gut zu einem leger-sportlichem Outfit kombinieren kann. könnte ich die auch mit Socken tragen ? Ich würde mich genieren, wenn jeder meine großen Füße sehen kann.
Kann ich einen 2018 neu gekauften Kaminofen auch nach 2024 noch nutzen?
Wir wollen gerne einen neuen Kaminofen in 2018 kaufen, wissen aber nicht sicher, ob dieser dann auch über 2024 weiterhin zugelassen ist. Wie sieht das aus?
Reinigung Haut und Kleidung
Zinkleim in den Schuhen und am Fuß
Haben günstige Klamotten schlechte Qualität? Oder sind Marken einfach zu teuer?
Hey zusammen, ich wollte euch einfach mal nach eurer Meinung fragen: Haben günstige Klamotten auch gleichzeitig eine schlechte Qualität? Oder sind teure Marken-Klamotten evtl. qualitativ sogar gleichwertig, aber halt mit einem entsprechendem Namen versehen? Ich bin über Google auf einen Onlineshop mit günstigen Klamotten gestoßen, wo es zwar 30 Tage Widerrufsrecht gibt, aber ich bin mir unsicher wie die Qualität aussieht. Habt ihr sowas schon mal bestellt?
Gibt es in Deutschland Shops von Victoria's Secret, in denen ich das gleiche Sortiment wie in den USA bekomme?
Ich möchte mir Unterwäsche von Victorias Secret kaufen. Ich habe zwar gehört, dass man in Deutschland Körpercreme, Duschgel und allgemein Körperpflege von Victorias Secret bekommt, habe aber bisher noch keine Unterwäsche bekommen. Kann mir jemand einen Tipp geben?
Wie viele Kleider oder Anzüge habt ihr?
Ich habe 40 Kleider und 40 Paar Schuhe. Jedes hat eine Nummer, die mit der Nummer des Klienten korrespondiert. Ich trage ein Kleid nicht öfter als 3 Mal. Da steht dann zB. 8, 14, 30. Man trägt ein Kleid ja nicht zweimal mit demselben Mann, es sei denn, er will das. Bei 40 schmeiße ich alle Kleider in den Mülleimer, weil ich nicht will, dass eine Frau wie elfigy meine Kleider trägt. Naja, mit ihrem breiten *hüstel* würde sie sowieso da nicht reinpassen. Dann zieht meine Freundin Elfi (die richtige Elfi) mit mir los und wir kaufen 10 neue. Die Schuhe gehen in die Altkleidersammlung. Nur das graue Seidenkleid behalte ich bis in alle Ewigkeit. Und die Perlenkette und Armband dazu passend.
Schuhe in Maßanfertigung
Hallo, ich habe sehr kleine Füße (Gr.33), und eine leichte Fußdeformation, die es nicht gerade leicht macht Schuhe zu finden. Für einen besonderen Anlass würde ich gerne Schuhe maßanfertigen lassen bzw mich informieren ob so was möglich ist und wie teuer das wäre. Kennt jemand wen im Ruhrgebiet? Es würde sich dabei um Spangenpums handeln mit einem kleinen Absatz. Liebe Grüße
Dürfen Privarpersonen in Deutschland und Europa Militärkleidung tragen?
Wie schädlich für die Haare ist eine Blondierung wirklich? Ich würde es so gern ausprobieren, habe aber Angst meinen Haaren zu schaden.
Die Sohlen meiner Ballerina Schuhe sind ziemlich abgelaufen. Rechnet es sich, die neu besohlen zu lassen? Kaufwert lag bei 55 €.
Sollte der Ausdruck »Führerschein« in Deutschland nicht verboten werden?
Es ermuntert doch nur die »rechtsradikale Völkergruppe« zu rufen ›mein Führer, wir folgen dir‹.
Haben unsere AfD Sympathisanten aus dem Skandal in Österreich gelernt?
Ich gehe schon davon aus die Rechten haben sich in ganz Europa die gleichen Verhaltensmuster auf die Fahne geschrieben. Was bedeutet das? Wählt die AfD an die Macht und die Bild wird gekauft zur allgemeinen Meinungsbildung gegen die Demokratie? Schaut denn keiner nach Polen, Rumänien oder Ungarn?
Haben Firmenerben eine Verantwortung gegenüber den Menschen, die vor 75 Jahren als Zwangsarbeiter gearbeitet haben?
"Oder haben sie keine Schuld auf sich geladen?"
Brauchen wir noch die neuen Radwege noch, wenn man nicht mehr mit dem Fahrrad kostenlos parken darf?
CDU-Mann Andreas Hartnigk will Parkgebühren für Fahrräder in Düsseldorf, der Verkehrsausschuss am Donnerstag debattiert darüber. Die Fahrräder brauchen immer mehr Abstellfläche und die ist in der Stadt kostbar. Die Abstellplätze oder Anlagen für Fahrräder wurden auch von Steuergeldern gezahlt.
Nachrichten vom 03.06.2019 | © stern.de GmbH | Mit diesem Bild feiern Ellen Page und ihre Frau den Beginn des "Pride Month"