View this post on Instagram

🥊 @empirefightingchance supports children who are failing at school and in danger of drifting into a life of unemployment or even crime, and helps them turn their lives around. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met some of the 200 young children who benefit from their programmes which help instil discipline, self control, and respect, whilst building self-confidence, life skills, and improving both physical and mental health and fitness. #RoyalVisitBristol