Multiple Sklerose: Selma Blair spricht offen über ihre Erkrankung - und erhält viel Unterstützung

In einem emotionalen Instagram-Post ging Selma Blair mit ihrer Krankheit an die Öffentlichkeit. Die US-Schauspielerin leidet an Multiple Sklerose. Zahlreiche Prominente sprachen ihr daraufhin Mut zu und versprachen Unterstützung.

Selma Blair

US-Schauspielerin Selma Blair

©Photoshot
Picture Alliance

US-Schauspielerin  hat viel prominenten Zuspruch erhalten, nachdem sie von ihrer Diagnose einer Multiplen Sklerose berichtet hatte. "Ich liebe dich, ich bin stolz auf dich, und es gibt nichts, das ich nicht für dich tun würde", schrieb Sarah Michelle Gellar in den Kommentaren unter Blairs Instagram-Post vom Samstag. Gellar und Blair hatten 1991 für den Thriller "Eiskalte Engel" zusammen vor der Kamera gestanden.

"Wie mutig und ehrlich, so etwas zu schreiben", meinte der Star von "How I Met Your Mother", Neil Patrick Harris. Schauspielerin Shannon Doherty, die jahrelang selbst gegen den Krebs gekämpft hat, schrieb: "Deine Stärke zu teilen ist nicht nur ein Geschenk für andere, sondern auch an dich selbst." 

Selma Blair postet lange Nachricht auf Instagram

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

I was in this wardrobe fitting two days ago. And I am in the deepest gratitude. So profound, it is, I have decided to share. The brilliant costumer #Allisaswanson not only designs the pieces #harperglass will wear on this new #Netflix show , but she carefully gets my legs in my pants, pulls my tops over my head, buttons my coats and offers her shoulder to steady myself. I have #multiplesclerosis . I am in an exacerbation. By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix , I have a job. A wonderful job. I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it . And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best. Since my diagnosis at ten thirty pm on The night of August 16, I have had love and support from my friends , especially @jaime_king @sarahmgellar @realfreddieprinze @tarasubkoff @noah.d.newman . My producers #noreenhalpern who assured me that everyone has something. #chrisregina #aaronmartin and every crew member... thank you. I am in the thick of it but I hope to give some hope to others. And even to myself. You can’t get help unless you ask. It can be overwhelming in the beginning. You want to sleep. You always want to sleep. So I don’t have answers. You see, I want to sleep. But I am a forthcoming person and I want my life to be full somehow. I want to play with my son again. I want to walk down the street and ride my horse. I have MS and I am ok. But if you see me , dropping crap all over the street, feel free to help me pick it up. It takes a whole day for me alone. Thank you and may we all know good days amongst the challenges. And the biggest thanks to @elizberkley who forced me to see her brother #drjasonberkley who gave me this diagnosis after finding lesions on that mri. I have had symptoms for years but was never taken seriously until I fell down in front of him trying to sort out what I thought was a pinched nerve. I have probably had this incurable disease for 15 years at least. And I am relieved to at least know. And share. 🖤 my instagram family... you know who you are.

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Selma Blair (@selmablair) am

Blair erklärte in ihrer langen Nachricht an ihre Fans, sie habe jahrelang Symptome gezeigt, die jedoch nie ernst genommen worden seien. Die Krankheit sei im August diagnostiziert worden. Derzeit steht die 46-Jährige für die Netflix-Serie "Another Life" vor der .

Patrick Arendt (30) ist sei zwei Jahren an MS erkrankt

YouTuber Patrick Arendt

Multiple Sklerose mit 30: "Das Unbekannte macht den Brainfuck aus"

Patrick Arendt fuhr gerade Fahrrad, als er plötzlich doppelt sah - das erste Anzeichen seiner Multiplen Sklerose. Trotz MS lässt sich der 30-Jährige nicht unterkriegen und hat einen einzigartigen Weg gefunden, mit der Krankheit umzugehen.
DPA
