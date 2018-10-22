US-Schauspielerin Selma Blair hat viel prominenten Zuspruch erhalten, nachdem sie von ihrer Diagnose einer Multiplen Sklerose berichtet hatte. "Ich liebe dich, ich bin stolz auf dich, und es gibt nichts, das ich nicht für dich tun würde", schrieb Sarah Michelle Gellar in den Kommentaren unter Blairs Instagram-Post vom Samstag. Gellar und Blair hatten 1991 für den Thriller "Eiskalte Engel" zusammen vor der Kamera gestanden.

"Wie mutig und ehrlich, so etwas zu schreiben", meinte der Star von "How I Met Your Mother", Neil Patrick Harris. Schauspielerin Shannon Doherty, die jahrelang selbst gegen den Krebs gekämpft hat, schrieb: "Deine Stärke zu teilen ist nicht nur ein Geschenk für andere, sondern auch an dich selbst."

Selma Blair postet lange Nachricht auf Instagram

Blair erklärte in ihrer langen Nachricht an ihre Fans, sie habe jahrelang Symptome gezeigt, die jedoch nie ernst genommen worden seien. Die Krankheit sei im August diagnostiziert worden. Derzeit steht die 46-Jährige für die Netflix-Serie "Another Life" vor der Kamera.