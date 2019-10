View this post on Instagram

👏👏👏 • #SimonPegg 6 month body transformation for #InheritanceMovie • The brief for this role was lean, VERY lean. It required a specific body shape & look. • Body weight: 78kg ⬇️ 69kg • Body Fat: 12% ⬇️ 8% • A mix of strength, circuits, core & 60km p/w trail runs! • A sound nutrition plan that worked for him and his goals • 6 months of hard work has paid off and I tip my hat to you sir...🙌