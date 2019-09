View this post on Instagram

Dear Tom, i am not far from where we shot the endingscene of knockin of heavens door. that is a very unreal coinsidence! today i was told u died- and i knew u had to die since last week! when i got the information i was devastated 😢😢😢 but now that u r dead its something else... i am heartbroken ! u left us way too early.... we had our problems, but now u r gone our problems seem so fuckin irrelevant!!! i will miss you tremendously and i will never forget the stuff we went through together!😢😢😢remember,? we were young and we said fuck you to everyone- we did knockin on heavens door the way we wanted- we got trashed for it by the critics but we didnt care and the audience loved the film- we got incredibly succesful in russia and u - not me( cuz i was shooting in la) accepted all the awards at moscow filmfestival.... i will never forget the award u brought home from moscow.... :the kremel built with matches😂😂😂😂 we had a streak of boxofficesmashs like no one other before and we had fun and laughter and we always said to the rest of the world we dont give a shit!!!!!i am crying really hard! and trust me i cried a lot in the last week since i was told....i know u will have a ball up there and may be we will meet there again..... then we can sort things out about what went wrong in our friendship... if not... let me tell u: i love you and i will never forget about you❤️❤️❤️!!! your partner in crime and friend Til❤️😢