View this post on Instagram

This was really hard for me to open up about so go easy on me ❤️ lil moment of honest in hopes that it can help others feel less alone. This past year I dealt with addiction, I got sober, and I dealt with a great deal of depression and anxiety I had an abusive relationship, I had an abortion the list goes only. Anxiety has been something Iv lived with since I was 4 years old. Iv been having panic attacks since I was a child and I didn’t know that I could live my life without this crippling fear. I didn’t know there was a way to get better. But there is. Help yourself so others can help you too. And never be ashamed to talk about it.