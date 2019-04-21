HOME

"Game of Thrones"-Star Jason Momoa schockiert Fans: Der Bart ist ab!

Frauenschwarm und Schauspieler Jason Momoa rasiert sich den Bart und die Fans sind schockiert. Das erste Mal seit sieben Jahren kommen die Haare ab und das für einen guten Zweck - stark!

Jason Momoa rasiert sich den Bart
Als Kahl Drogo in "Game of Thrones" gewann der Hawaiianer nicht nur das Herz von seiner Khaleesi. Der 1,98 Meter große Schauspieler wurde zum Frauenschwarm, nicht zuletzt durch seinen signifikanten Bart. Doch jetzt ist er ab, der Bart und das für den guten Zweck. 
In einem Video auf seinem Instagramkanal zeigt Momoa in wunderschöner Landschaft, wie er sich den Bart abrasiert. Im Video redet er darüber, wie schlimm Plastik für unsere Umwelt ist, und dass wir alle auf Getränke aus Dosen umsteigen sollen. "Man trinkt die Dose aus und in rund sechs Wochen sind sie wieder zu 100 Prozent neu da - unendlich recycelbar", so Jason Momoa. 

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

Goodbye DROGO, AQUAMAN, DECLAN, BABA New YouTube episode please subscribe and share this video. LINK in BIO . I’m SHAVING this beast off, It’s time to make a change. A change for the better...for my kids, your kids, the world. Let’s make a positive change for the health of our planet. 🌎 Let’s clean up our oceans 🌊 our land ⛰. Join me on this journey. Let’s make the switch to infinitely recyclable aluminum. ♻️♻️♻️ Water in cans, not plastic. #ChangeisComing #mananalu #aluminum #aluminumcans #water #cannedwater #choosecans #recycle #plasticpollution #HydrateLike @ballcorporation shot on the amazing GEMINI by @reddigitalcinema and @leitzcine @leicacamerausa Aloha j. I’m sorry @i.am.aurelius does not know how to spell. It’s Infinitely RECYCLABLE. Not recycleable. He’s young. And I’m working. Sorry

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) am


Seine weiblichen Fans sind erstmal geschockt:

Aber einen schönen Mann kann ja bekanntlich nichts entstellen, oder?

Wissenscommunity

Arbeitgeber hat keine Steuer abgegeben
Ich arbeite bei einer Zeitarbeitsfirma,die haben für mich keine Steuer gezahlt,jetzt soll ich fast 800 Euro nach bezahlen. Ich habe brutto 1451Euro im Monat und meine Frau eine Voller Erwerbsminderung Rente von 1036 Euro. Was kann ich machen . Mit freundlichen Grüßen Herr Kujawa
Antibiotikum Cipro
Vor etwa 10 Jahren bekam ich wegen eines Harnwegsinfektes Cipro. Danach bekam ich den ersten Sehnenriss am Fuss. Seit dem bekomme ich immer wieder mal Sehnen- oder Muskelfaserrisse, Muskelschwäche, Hände zittern. Kann das noch so langer Zeit heut auch noch passieren? Übrigens hatte das meine damalige Hausärztin gesagt dass das von Cipro käme. Seit dem trage ich das in meinem Medikamentenpass
Deutsche Bahn
Hallo, fast alle europäischen Länder haben zwei Streckennetze, eins für Passagiere, und eins für den Güterverkehr. Warum ist es nicht in Deutschland möglich bei unserer in Anführungsstrichen reichen deutschen Bahn ?
Replika Uhr mit Beschreibung als neu gekauft aber gebrauchte Wäre erhalten
hallo, ich habe bei eBay Kleinanzeigen eine replika Uhr für 130€ gekauft. In der Beschreibung stand und auch der Verkäufer versicherte mir eine neue Uhr. Dem war leider nicht so, denn erhalten habe ich eine gebrauchte Uhr mit deutlichen Gebrauchsspuren. Bezahlt habe ich die Replika Uhr über PayPal Freunde und Familie. Meine Frage ist nun, ob ich dagegen jetzt rechtlich vorgehen könnte oder eher nicht da es sich ja um ein Replika Exemplar handelt.
Beurlaubung
Mein Chef hat unseren Bau betrieb mit Kammara versehen bevor er in den Urlaub ist und meinte diese würden erst zum Arbeitsende 17 Uhr automatisch angehen. Da wir dies nicht richtig fanden, habe ich diese Kamera gleich früh morgens mit einem Handtuch abgehängt um zu testen ob die Kameras zur Überwachung während seiner Abwesenheit für uns sind ,daraufhin erhielt ich die Nachricht von meinem Chef ich möchte bitte sofort nach Hause fahren und sei erstmal beurlaubt bis er wieder da sei, ist das rechtens?
Wie kann ich Ameisen loswerden?
Jetzt im Frühling krabbeln wieder die Ameisen aus ihrem Winterquartier durch mein Haus. Wie kann ich die Karawane stoppen (ohne die Ameisen zu töten)?
Vermögensbericht der Bundesbank
Endlich! Der neue Vermögensbericht der Bundesbank ist. Ich will es vorwegnehmen: Die Reichen haben schon wieder mehr als die Armen. Und offenbar hilft es dem Vermögensaufbau mehr, wenn man in Immobilien investiert statt in Smartphones, Flachbildfernseher und Autos! Die gute Nachricht: Die Armen sind um 20% reicher geworden. Denn 2014 besass die untere Hälfte der Haushalte nur 2,5% am Gesamtvermögen und 2017 schon 3%. Die Schere schliesst sich also. Oder doch nicht?
Gepäckschaden erst später erkannt
Nach einem Flug von Malaga über Düsseldorf nach Leipzig packte ich meine Koffer aus und stellte fest, dass sie total durchnässt waren. Kleidung, Bücher, Technik stark in Mitleidenschaft gezogen. Offensichtlich stand das Gepäck lange im Regen. Auf Reklamation verzichtete ich, da ein Nachweis kaum zu erbringen war. Ich stelle mir vor, das wäre auf dem Hinflug zu einer Rundreise passiert. - Müssen Airlines für ausreichenden Schutz sorgen ?
Kann mir mein Anteil vom Erbe mit einem Teilerbschein ausgezahlt werden?
Kann mir mein Anteil vom Erbe mit einem Teilerbschein ausgezahlt werden?
erwerbsminderungsrentner/Pensionär= steuerklasse?
mein mann ist versorgungsempfänger- ich voller erwerbsminderungsrentner, welche Steuerklasse ist sinnvoll? gemeinsame veranlagung oder getrennte veranlagung trotz ehe?
Arbeitgeber hat keine Steuer abgegeben
Ich arbeite bei einer Zeitarbeitsfirma,die haben für mich keine Steuer gezahlt,jetzt soll ich fast 800 Euro nach bezahlen. Ich habe brutto 1451Euro im Monat und meine Frau eine Voller Erwerbsminderung Rente von 1036 Euro. Was kann ich machen . Mit freundlichen Grüßen Herr Kujawa
Ist die Spaltung der Gesellschaft eine Erfindung der Medien?
«Die soziale Gerechtigkeit spaltet die Gesellschaft» (Zeit) «Die Atomenergie spaltet die Gesellschaft» (NZZ) «Der Kampf gegen rechts spaltet die Gesellschaft» (heise.de) «Das Internet spaltet die Gesellschaft» (FAZ-online) «Der Fortschritt spaltet die Gesellschaft» (WELT) «Der Abschuss des Wolfes spaltet die Gesellschaft» (ndr.de) «Sterbehilfe spaltet die Gesellschaft» (mdr.de) Das könnte endlos fortgeführt werden. Scheinbar führt jede Meinungsverschiedenheit zu einer «Spaltung der Gesellschaft». Was soll das? Warum konnte man denn früher unterschiedlicher Ansicht sein, ohne deswegen gleich immer eine ganze Gesellschaft zu spalten. Und nun hoffe ich eindringlich, dass diese Frage nicht unsere WC spaltet …
Darf man Rasern eine Mordabsicht unterstellen?
Heute werden in Berlin die Ku'damm-Raser verurteilt. Wir erinnern uns: Offenbar hatten Jugendliche zu viele "Fast and Furious" -Filme gesehen (wer sie nicht kennt: Dort treffen sich Motorsportfreunde, um mit aufgemotzten Proletenkarren durch die Stadt zu rasen und niemals wird ein Passant verletzt) und spielten diese in Berlin nach. Ein 69-jähriger starb, weil er zur falschen Zeit am falschen Ort war. In erster Instanz wurden die Raser wegen Mordes verurteilt. Ich finde das abwegig, weil keine Tötungsabsicht vorliegt (die wollten ja nicht ihre Autos beschmutzen) Arschlöcher?: ja grob fahrlässig?: ja aber Mord? (heimtückisch oder grausam oder mit gemeingefährlichen Mitteln) Wie seht ihr das?
Artikel 13: Würde durch die Einführung von Uploadfiltern die Meinungsfreiheit beschnitten und eine Zensur eingeführt?
Es geht um eine Güterabwägung: Einerseits gilt es, das Interesse von Künstlern zu schützen, andererseits kann es durch Uploadfilter dazu kommen, dass auch mal ein Beitrag nicht veröffentlicht wird, der nicht dem Urheberrecht unterliegt. Gefühlt finde ich die Einführung von Uploadfiltern in Ordnung, wenn sichergestellt wird, dass der Algorithmus neutral ist. Die Argumente der Gegner in ihrer Vehemenz kann ich nicht ganz nachvollziehen. Denn ich kann meine Meinung ja nach wie vor veröffentlichen.
