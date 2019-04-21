Als Kahl Drogo in "Game of Thrones" gewann der Hawaiianer nicht nur das Herz von seiner Khaleesi. Der 1,98 Meter große Schauspieler wurde zum Frauenschwarm, nicht zuletzt durch seinen signifikanten Bart. Doch jetzt ist er ab, der Bart und das für den guten Zweck.
In einem Video auf seinem Instagramkanal zeigt Momoa in wunderschöner Landschaft, wie er sich den Bart abrasiert. Im Video redet er darüber, wie schlimm Plastik für unsere Umwelt ist, und dass wir alle auf Getränke aus Dosen umsteigen sollen. "Man trinkt die Dose aus und in rund sechs Wochen sind sie wieder zu 100 Prozent neu da - unendlich recycelbar", so Jason Momoa.
Goodbye DROGO, AQUAMAN, DECLAN, BABA New YouTube episode please subscribe and share this video. LINK in BIO . I’m SHAVING this beast off, It’s time to make a change. A change for the better...for my kids, your kids, the world. Let’s make a positive change for the health of our planet. 🌎 Let’s clean up our oceans 🌊 our land ⛰. Join me on this journey. Let’s make the switch to infinitely recyclable aluminum. ♻️♻️♻️ Water in cans, not plastic. #ChangeisComing #mananalu #aluminum #aluminumcans #water #cannedwater #choosecans #recycle #plasticpollution #HydrateLike @ballcorporation shot on the amazing GEMINI by @reddigitalcinema and @leitzcine @leicacamerausa Aloha j. I’m sorry @i.am.aurelius does not know how to spell. It’s Infinitely RECYCLABLE. Not recycleable. He’s young. And I’m working. Sorry
Seine weiblichen Fans sind erstmal geschockt:
Jason Momoa hat seinen Bart abrasiert. Ich bin zutiefst erschüttert. pic.twitter.com/ZnktwfU8Eo— Franzi. (@FranziLangstrum) 18. April 2019
Aber einen schönen Mann kann ja bekanntlich nichts entstellen, oder?
At first I was devastated when I saw the headline, but then I saw the photo and— Jocelyn (@joceapotamus) 18. April 2019
911: Hello 911, what's your emergency?
Me: *hyperventilating*
911: ... you saw the photo of Jason Momoa without a beard didn't you#JasonMomoa pic.twitter.com/oCxWLhiuCI