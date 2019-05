View this post on Instagram

I regularly watch @gameofthrones with @terryblas, @portlandiascott , @lindserannie and @gabefischercolors. We all are enjoying it a lot but even the best shows can prompt your imagination to conjure alternate storylines and thrilling imagery. As my favorite fantasy series wraps up, I offer this little tribute (originally posted on my patreon: meowskertown) and invite you to venture your own wishlist. Thanks to all the cast, crew and writers who gave us all such a compelling cultural touch-point.