Excited to announce that GLOW will be back for a fourth and final season! I wish I never had to say goodbye to these characters, but I am so grateful to get one more round with our incredible team. You better believe we’re GLOWing out with a bang! 💥💪🏼💥💪🏼💥💪🏼#glownetflix #zoyathedestroya