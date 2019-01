View this post on Instagram

A beautiful Dormeuil wool #bespokesuit made by my friend Craig @robinsonbrooklyn whose shop I used to live above. Why now, of all times, to post something like this? Bc Craig asked me to. Sup Craig. ALSO consider everything we do before & after we vote is a decision to spend time, energy or money. I know exactly where it’s going with @robinsonbrooklyn and his is a small business I want to support. Thanks again, Craig! #pinksocks