@teddysphotos on a bangers and mash sandwich. 🍁 Happy Thanksgiving! 🦃 GIVEAWAY! Tag @teddysphotos AND a friend for a chance to EACH win any print from celebsonsandwiches.com. 🍔 ALL 8”x10” prints, including this one, are only $20 right now with code “holiday”. Link in bio!

A post shared by Celebs On Sandwiches (@celebsonsandwiches) on Nov 23, 2017 at 11:08am PST