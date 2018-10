Dieser Drucker erzeugt die magischen Bilder aus "Harry Potter" - es gibt nur einen Haken

View this post on Instagram

✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨Attention all Wizards, Witches and Muggles™ around! ✨✨✨✨✨✨ ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ Your World is about to become a lot more magical with the new Harry Potter Magic Photo and Video Printer for iPhone and Android. Use the Lifeprint app to reveal the secrets and make your images come to life, just like in the Harry Potter films. Customize your printer to show off your Hogwarts™ house pride as Gryffindor™ , Hufflepuff™ , Ravenclaw™ , or Slytherin™. Have fun with included augmented reality facial filters that change your face to look like Harry Potter™ , Mad Eye Moody™ , or even play around with Luna’s Spectrespecs™ ! So much fun it’s ridiculous. 🔮🔮🔮🔮🔮🔮🔮🔮🔮🔮🔮🔮 Available for pre-order on Amazon.com