As we enter what is the most crucial part of the festive period- the final week of #whamageddon - I’ve decided to take drastic evasive action- I’ve built a #whamraid shelter in the spare room. 🙄 It’s kitted out with 2 behringer 4x12 100w speaker cabinets to drown out potential #whambush. Also emergency headphones if power goes down. And an ode to the fallen, to those who already feast in #whamhalla . We will fight on in their name. 🤘👊🤘👊#whamageddon2018 #takingitveryseriously #thecamouflagefacepaintisprobablyunnecessary #thisiswhatinsomnialookslike #needtogetoutmore #christmas2018 #wham #lastchristmas