Yesterday was spent on Nusa Penida, an island about 45 minutes by boat off the coast of Bali. I’ve seen lovely pictures of this island, and read great reviews online, but what I saw and experienced on this island is far from the 5 star reviews. Don’t get me wrong, there are some lovely spots, like this stunning view of Broken Beach. But what you don’t see in the majority of reviews and in any picture online is the amount of rubbish all over this island, or the massive lines everywhere to even get a look of the view! But I was genuinely horrified by the amount of rubbish. I saw a cow standing in plastic bottles and wrappers up to her shins. I saw a heavily pregnant pig rolling in the mud to cool down, only to discover at a closer glance she was also rolling in plastic bottles and cups. Swipe right to see a video of the walk into ‘Crystal Bay’ beach-trash everywhere! I only explored the east of the island, but from what I can tell there is no waste disposal system here. We knew the roads were bad which is why we went on a tour instead of our bike, but we were hearded like cattle from one ‘Instagrammable’ spot to the next. Heaven forbid you wanted to sit down and actually enjoy the view. The only thing I bought on the island was a can of Coke Zero and I put it in my bag to dispose of properly back in Bali, because I knew if I put it in a make-shift bin on Nusa Penida, which were few and far between, it would end up killing the banana trees like the rest of the cans on this island. To top off the entire day, the tide goes out in the evening so you have to wade out to sea to your boat, walking across coral that is dying, crushed and being completely destroyed by tourism. This island is not ready for the influx of people visiting it, and needs an intervention big time before its ecology and beauty is completely destroyed. Others mightn’t agree, but I’m just giving my honest opinion. Swipe right-this is just the tip of the iceberg of what I saw. I was so horrified it only dawned on me later in the day to try and take pictures of the rubbish, and most of them were from a moving car. In the interest of transparency, my first photo has not been edited at all.