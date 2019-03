View this post on Instagram

Fresh #conchremoval on @charlesvbentley who traveled around the world from Australia to have this procedure performed by me at @calmbodymodification. Truly humbled! ❤️☀️To get some facts straight note that this procedure doesn’t make you deaf. It might impair your ability to hear the direction of sound for the first week or two until your mind has adjusted to your new ears. Hearing from behind will in fact improve. Our ears doesn’t “catch” sound as it did eons of years ago when our ears were bigger hence why we have to create a bigger “ear” by cupping our hand around our ear to hear better. Remember to #BeCuteOrStayMute when commenting because I will block you if you’re being rude. 🖖🏻 . Check our my second account called @bravo33alpha for more of what I do outside of work. #calmbodymod #chaiatcalm #sutureporn #bodyaltering #bodymodification