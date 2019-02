View this post on Instagram

Who’s excited for the royal wedding tomorrow? 🙋🏻‍♀️🙋🏻‍♀️🙋🏻‍♀️ Wishing this beauty the most magical day without any problems or hiccups. And of course a lifetime of happiness, ❤️ and lots of babies! I’m thrilled, not at the fact that you are marrying a Prince (okay maybe a little😉) but that you are going to help and make a difference for people that are in need. I CANNOT wait to see what you achieve and who you advocate for with your platform! Thank you for always being kind, funny, generous and just a class act. It was truly always the best time with you in my chair. I have so many fond memories. Harry is definitely the lucky one! ❤️🥂 #weddingfever #meghanmarkle #FBF #royalwedding #graceleebeauty #beautifulpersoninsideandout