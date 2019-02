View this post on Instagram

I love this one! This ID was made by @tori.bonacasa! - - - - - Tori emailed me after coming across this top on Etsy, she wasn’t sure if it was a Fran Fine top or not so she wanted to me verify. It turns out Tori was right! - - - - This striped neon sequin top is from Ralph Lauren 1996 collection. Fran's top was altered into a crop top (of course 😅) [S04E02 Craddle Robbers] - - - - - Thanks again Tori!