The 24th of April 2013 marks the day of a catastrophe and the day I began to change my view of the fashion industry. I wish we wouldn´t need horrible events to change our behaviour. But lets honour and remember the people who lost their lives in the Rana Plaza building by making the fashion industry fair and save! Photo by @mariehochhaus #fashionrevolution #fashrev #fashionrevolutionweek #changefashion