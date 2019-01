View this post on Instagram

Nike Adapt BB is the second generation of self-lacing shoes. The updated sneakers are more affordable at $350, pair over Bluetooth, and remember how you like the fit of your shoes. They don’t have laces for wearers to tie, and they need to be wirelessly charged. @ashleycarman visited Nike’s campus to try them on and talk to Tinker Hatfield, the designer behind the self-lacing concept. Click the link in our bio to watch the entire video now.