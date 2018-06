Yesterday was one of the most surreal moments of my entire life. I had the absolute honor to tattoo @postmalone and his crew, and even had the man himself TATTOO MY HAND .I really dont even know how to explain the entire situation. So if you want to hear the story message me to book your next tattoo or come into the shop. Thanks again to everyone in the Post tour. I love you guys . And thank you to everyone who follows me in my journey. You make this possible. This is life-changing.

A post shared by Chad Rowe (@chadrowetattoos) on Jun 7, 2018 at 8:03am PDT