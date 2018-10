View this post on Instagram

This week we learned that Finn has lymphoma. It’s been an emotional week grappling with this diagnosis because Finn is an amazing dog and he is still very young at just over 6 years old. Finn has been a friend to many people over the years and he is inarguably one of the most good-natured, well behaved, enthusiastic, and loving dogs that I have ever known. Through all of the years, his only faults were chewing through a few seatbelts in my parents’ cars when he was a puppy and going through his chewing phase. Finn has changed my life and he has changed the lives of all of my family members and many of my friends’ lives too. For now, Finn has started chemotherapy and we will see how things go for him. Please send positive vibes for the months to come as I know Finn will need lots of extra TLC this summer and fall as he goes through treatment. Finn is going to partake in all of his favorite activities as long as he is able to and he will certainly be spoiled as much as possible with lots of yummy treats, belly rubs, and snuggles indefinitely #finnfightslymphoma ❤️🐾