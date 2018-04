The minute I stopped caring about what other people thought and started doing what I wanted to do is the minute I finally felt free. * @alin.ostafe and I waited a long time to get this picture. It’s a busy place and although we were desperate to capture the moment, we weren’t there to cause any offence to passers by. Just as we were going to give up, we got a moment to ourselves and Alin did the rest 🙏🏼. We hope it tells a story of living free, not following the crowd and being vulnerably yourself. * 📸 @alin.ostafe #livefree #freedom #onelife #thenakedprofessor #mentalwellness

