The bride last weekend was SO bubbly! I loved the fact that she couldn't keep herself together knowing that this line was coming up: . "This marriage may be based on traditional values... but the relationship began in what can only be described as a a truly modern way..." . [dramatic pause from me and proper giggles from the bride] . "... she swiped right!" . And then everyone at the wedding just CHEERED!! 🙌🙌🙌