Not your typical selfie. No makeup, no pretty outfit. I listened to my body last night because something wasn’t right. I was admitted into the hospital and now they are running some tests. What I thought was bloating ended up being fluid in my lungs & stomach. I had to cancel my trip to L.A .. This is reality guys appreciate life, your health, & the people around you. Last night was one of those nights. Sometimes we hesitate to share our weakness but it’s just human. Listen to your body!!! My dad told me something wise today he said don’t share anything w people who won’t show up for you but I know you guys have the best vibes for me... Good Night dolls xo K #Godissogood ❤️ #illberightback