Manchmal hat man einfach keine Lust auf nichts. Weder auf Schule oder Studium, noch auf Freunde oder sogar das Lieblingsessen. Doch für viele Schüler und Studenten werden diese Gefühle zum Alltag. Sie fühlen sich gestresst, verzweifelt oder teilweise sogar depressiv. Laut einer Studie der Barmer Krankenkasse ist die Anzahl der jungen Erwachsenen mit Diagnosen wie Depressionen, Angsstörungen oder Panikattacken zwischen 2005 und 2016 um 38 Prozent gestiegen. Während die Ansprüche an Schüler und Studenten wachsen, versuchen die Schulen gegenzusteuern: Seit einigen Jahren gibt es offiziell das Schulfach Glück, in dem Kinder lernen sollen, auf ihre Bedürfnisse zu achten, ihre Gefühle zu verstehen und langfristig zufriedener zu sein.

Wie geht es dir heute?

Aber wie merke ich bei 30 oder mehr Schülern, wie es um ihre mentale Gesundheit steht? Diese Frage stellte sich auch die US-amerikanische Lehrerin Erin Castillo. Nachdem in den vergangenen fünf Jahren einige Schüler an ihrer Schule in der Region um San Francisco versucht hatten, sich das Leben zu nehmen, wollte sie etwas verändern. Die Schüler sollten ein sicheres Umfeld bekommen, um rechtzeitig ihre Gefühle zu äußern. Also entwarf die Pädagogin eine Liste, in der sich die Schüler vor dem Unterricht "einchecken“ und ihren Gefühlszustand angeben konnten: "Mir geht es gut“, "Bin o.k.“, "Mache gerade eine schwierige Zeit durch“ oder "Bin an einem ganz dunklen Ort“ standen zur Auswahl. Jeder Schüler sollte seinen Namen auf die Rückseite eines Klebezettels schreiben und sich einer Beschreibung zuordnen. So entstand ein Überblick, ohne das jemand seinen Namen öffentlich äußern musste. "So können die Schüler bildlich sehen, dass sie mit ihren Problemen nicht allein sind“, schreibt Castillo zu ihrem Post auf Instagram, in dem sie ihr Projekt veröffentlichte.

Weil das Konzept bei ihren Schülern so gut funktionierte, entschied sich die Pädagogin, eine frei zugängliche Anleitung auf dem Portal "Teachers Pay Teachers“ hochzuladen, um andere Lehrer zu inspirieren. Als die Facebookseite "Suicede Awareness/Prevention“ das Chart einer anderen Lehrerin nach Castillos Vorbild postete, ging die Idee viral. Zahlreiche Lehrer teilten ihre Check-in Listen auf Instagram: