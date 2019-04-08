Manchmal hat man einfach keine Lust auf nichts. Weder auf Schule oder Studium, noch auf Freunde oder sogar das Lieblingsessen. Doch für viele Schüler und Studenten werden diese Gefühle zum Alltag. Sie fühlen sich gestresst, verzweifelt oder teilweise sogar depressiv. Laut einer Studie der Barmer Krankenkasse ist die Anzahl der jungen Erwachsenen mit Diagnosen wie Depressionen, Angsstörungen oder Panikattacken zwischen 2005 und 2016 um 38 Prozent gestiegen. Während die Ansprüche an Schüler und Studenten wachsen, versuchen die Schulen gegenzusteuern: Seit einigen Jahren gibt es offiziell das Schulfach Glück, in dem Kinder lernen sollen, auf ihre Bedürfnisse zu achten, ihre Gefühle zu verstehen und langfristig zufriedener zu sein.
Wie geht es dir heute?
Aber wie merke ich bei 30 oder mehr Schülern, wie es um ihre mentale Gesundheit steht? Diese Frage stellte sich auch die US-amerikanische Lehrerin Erin Castillo. Nachdem in den vergangenen fünf Jahren einige Schüler an ihrer Schule in der Region um San Francisco versucht hatten, sich das Leben zu nehmen, wollte sie etwas verändern. Die Schüler sollten ein sicheres Umfeld bekommen, um rechtzeitig ihre Gefühle zu äußern. Also entwarf die Pädagogin eine Liste, in der sich die Schüler vor dem Unterricht "einchecken“ und ihren Gefühlszustand angeben konnten: "Mir geht es gut“, "Bin o.k.“, "Mache gerade eine schwierige Zeit durch“ oder "Bin an einem ganz dunklen Ort“ standen zur Auswahl. Jeder Schüler sollte seinen Namen auf die Rückseite eines Klebezettels schreiben und sich einer Beschreibung zuordnen. So entstand ein Überblick, ohne das jemand seinen Namen öffentlich äußern musste. "So können die Schüler bildlich sehen, dass sie mit ihren Problemen nicht allein sind“, schreibt Castillo zu ihrem Post auf Instagram, in dem sie ihr Projekt veröffentlichte.
Made this mental health check in chart after seeing @missjohnstonsjourney use a digital version for teachers on her #okayteacher Facebook page. I asked my students to write their names on the back of a post-it note so I could check in with ones in the bottom two sections. I explained the green section as them struggling, but speaking to another adult or trying to work through it themselves. ••• I was able to start some check ins today, and holy cow these kids. I love them. My heart hurts for them. High school is rough sometimes, but I was happy that a few were given a safe space to vent and work through some feelings. ••• I also like that students could visually see that they aren’t alone in their struggles. It was a beautiful minimum day focusing on self care and mental health. ••• 💟UPDATE: just added a printable version with detail instructions so you can do this in your classroom! It’s FREE!💟 • • • #mentalhealthawareness #highschoolteacher #secondaryela #teacherorganization #teachings #anchorcharts #teachersofinstagram #teachersfollowteachers #teachersfollowingteachers #iteachtoo #teachertips #weareteachers #teacherspayteachers #teacherideas #teachingideas #specialeducationteacher #teacherlove #teach #weteachsped #teacher #iteachhighschool #elateacher #teachergoals #igteacher #igteachers #teachersofig
Weil das Konzept bei ihren Schülern so gut funktionierte, entschied sich die Pädagogin, eine frei zugängliche Anleitung auf dem Portal "Teachers Pay Teachers“ hochzuladen, um andere Lehrer zu inspirieren. Als die Facebookseite "Suicede Awareness/Prevention“ das Chart einer anderen Lehrerin nach Castillos Vorbild postete, ging die Idee viral. Zahlreiche Lehrer teilten ihre Check-in Listen auf Instagram:
After one if my staff memebers showed me @jsscytn post of doing this in her classroom, I fell in love with idea.... so I decided to do it in mine. Some of my students are going to need it to be differentiated for their understanding so I will help those kiddos. For those who have staff like nurses, aides, paraprofessionals it’s great tool to see how staff are feeling. Staff and students decorated their own strip and I can’t to see how it will go on Monday when we use it for the first time ♥️ #teachersofinstagram #teachersfollowteachers #thesped #thespedlife #teacherlife #sped #spedteacher #teachersofig #firstyearteacher #autism #autismawareness #autismrocks #autisticteacher #autistickidsrock #autismclassroom #awesomelyautistic #autismadvocate #autismadventures #teachlove #teachacceptance #teachlovenothate
Our daily check-in is up and ready to go! Shoutout to @makingastatementinsped and @jsscytn for the great idea of how to help my students even more each and every day ❤️ #mindfulness #howyoudoin #happyclassrooms #dudeswhoteach #teachersfollowteachers #teachersofinstagram #iteach4th #checkin #behappy
Took a page out of @makingastatementinsped book and recreated her Mental Heath Check in poster 💭 . . It is SO important to have students become aware of their own mental health, and for teachers to create a classroom community where students feel safe to express their own feelings and realize they are not alone. Looking forward to conducting more check ins in the future! Also, Erin has a free download that includes set of instructions/posters to use in your own classroom, too- go snag those ASAP! ♥️ . . . #teacherspayteachers #mentalhealth #mentalhealthcheck #checkin #tpt #anchorchart