Bei uns in der Schule, und womöglich auch bei euch, waren ja weinrote Hosen immer der Running Gag. Hatte ein Mädchen plötzlich rote Jeans an, vermuteten wir alle, dass sie wohl gerade mit ihrer Periode dran war. Vorsichtsmaßnahme, ihr versteht – damit man nicht sieht, falls was danebengeht.

Natürlich war das in 80 Prozent der Fälle vermutlich Quatsch und ausschließlich eine modische Entscheidung. Heutzutage scheint es aber gar nicht mehr so abwegig, seinen Zyklus der Welt auf modische Weise mitteilen zu wollen.

Überhaupt hat sich unser Umgang mit der Monatsblutung in den vergangenen paar Jahren geändert. Nicht nur gibt es neue Erfindungen, die nach anfänglicher Skepsis auf großen Zuspruch bei vielen Frauen stoßen – Menstruationstassen und Period Proof Panties, die man einfach auswaschen kann. Früher waren ja eigentlich nur Tampons okay, damit man so wenig wie nur möglich von dem Geschehen mitbekam.

Tja, und jetzt wird die Periode auch noch zum Mode-Statement. Und zwar mit den sogenannte Period Nails, die gerade Instagram erobern. Und anders als so manche provokante Aktion, die es zu diesem Thema schon gab, sind die auffälligen Fingernägel eigentlich ganz niedlich.

La nueva tendencia en instagram: #periodnails Ein Beitrag geteilt von PlayGround Weird (@playgroundweird) am Nov 2, 2017 um 9:29 PDT

Allerdings gibt es für potenzielle Trägerinnen eigentlich nur zwei Optionen: Selbst richtig gut in Sachen Maniküre werden – oder professionell machen lassen.

Denn was diverse Instagram-Nutzerinnen da abliefern, sind richtiggehende kleine Kunstwerke, für die es ein ruhiges Händchen, scharfe Augen und eine gute Idee braucht.

Sogar Schmerzmittel gegen Menstruationskrämpfe fanden ihren Platz auf den Fingern mancher Mädels. Auf die Idee muss man ja erst mal kommen. Dann ist der Weg aber auch nicht mehr weit zum Muster einer bekannten US-Tamponmarke:

"Wenn wir damit jemandem die Augen auskratzen, weiß derjenige zumindest, dass es nur am PMS liegt", witzelte die Posterin.

Vermutlich werden sich nicht nur viele andere wagemutige Frauen auf diesen etwas eigenwilligen Trend stürzen, sondern auch die Firmen, die von unserer monatlichen Blutung profitieren. Für Always, O.B. und Aspirin kann es doch gar nichts besseres geben, als wenn wir ihre Produkte auf unseren Fingernägeln spazieren tragen?

Aber ja, so witzig die Idee auch ist – Period Nails sind auf jeden Fall ein Trend, den man auch so richtig schön seltsam finden darf!