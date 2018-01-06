HOME

Instagram-Trend: Warum sich Frauen jetzt Tampons auf die Fingernägel malen

Die Periode ist längst kein dunkles Geheimnis mehr, über das man nicht spricht. Statt dessen zeigen manche Frauen jetzt stolz, wenn sie mit ihrer monatlichen Blutung dran sind – und zwar mit einer Maniküre der etwas anderen Art.

Ein neuer Trend auf Instagram: Fingernägel, die mit Tampons bemalt sind

Jetzt sollen ruhig alle wissen, wann man seine Tage hat – dank der auf Instagram gehypten "Period Nails"-

© Instagram / Annelies Hofmeyr @wit_myt

Bei uns in der Schule, und womöglich auch bei euch, waren ja weinrote Hosen immer der Running Gag. Hatte ein Mädchen plötzlich rote Jeans an, vermuteten wir alle, dass sie wohl gerade mit ihrer Periode dran war. Vorsichtsmaßnahme, ihr versteht – damit man nicht sieht, falls was danebengeht.

Natürlich war das in 80 Prozent der Fälle vermutlich Quatsch und ausschließlich eine modische Entscheidung. Heutzutage scheint es aber gar nicht mehr so abwegig, seinen Zyklus der Welt auf modische Weise mitteilen zu wollen.

Reden gern über die Menstruation - und haben darüber nun ein Buch verfasst: Luisa Stömer (24, links) und Eva Wünsch (25)

"Ebbe & Blut"

Kampf dem Tabu: Frauen, sprecht über eure Periode!

Von Ilona Kriesl

Überhaupt hat sich unser Umgang mit der Monatsblutung in den vergangenen paar Jahren geändert. Nicht nur gibt es neue Erfindungen, die nach anfänglicher Skepsis auf großen Zuspruch bei vielen Frauen stoßen – Menstruationstassen und Period Proof Panties, die man einfach auswaschen kann. Früher waren ja eigentlich nur okay, damit man so wenig wie nur möglich von dem Geschehen mitbekam.

Tja, und jetzt wird die Periode auch noch zum Mode-Statement. Und zwar mit den sogenannte Period Nails, die gerade Instagram erobern. Und anders als so manche provokante Aktion, die es zu diesem Thema schon gab, sind die auffälligen Fingernägel eigentlich ganz niedlich.

La nueva tendencia en instagram: #periodnails

Ein Beitrag geteilt von PlayGround Weird (@playgroundweird) am

Allerdings gibt es für potenzielle Trägerinnen eigentlich nur zwei Optionen: Selbst richtig gut in Sachen Maniküre werden – oder professionell machen lassen.

Denn was diverse -Nutzerinnen da abliefern, sind richtiggehende kleine Kunstwerke, für die es ein ruhiges Händchen, scharfe Augen und eine gute Idee braucht.

Totally not taking requests for #periodnails #nails

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Anna N (@nailglossmi) am

Soooo kind of a funny thing happened this week. I was contacted by someone asking if she could use one of my images in a story she was writing. Of all the manis I have posted in two and a half years, she wanted to use my period nails from 2015. 😂 Anyway, I thought it was kind of funny and, admittedly, was a little excited to be featured in an article on Seventeen and @nowthisher (even though the mani was old and my cleanup just terrible!) I'm not on FB, but a friend sent me the link and you guys - I don't even know what to say. 😶 I'm a grown ass woman. I am married, have a family, friends, and after 30something years on this planet can say I'm comfortable in my own skin. My self worth is determined by much more than four fingers on my left hand. 💪🏻💅🏻 But, I'm just going to say it: strangers on the Internet said bad things about me and honestly, it hurt my feelings. 😢 No one singled me out (there were several girls featured in the article) or mentioned me by name. At first I laughed. I couldn't believe how offended some people were and it kind of shocked me. But then I kept scrolling. 3k comments of people 💬 saying everything from "eeeew" to describing the sick it apparently caused in their mouths 🤢 to calling me a bitch or assuming I have some sort of agenda 📣. Aaaaand my feelings got hurt. 😨 So I stopped reading. Then I re-did my period nails while I thought about how I'm so glad I never made a FB 🙌🏻 and how insane and crazy it is to me that all these people (whose names I have to block out?) think nothing of taking time from their day to say these vile things because they were soooooo offended by nail art inspiration? 💁🏼 This planet is crazy, you guys. 😳🌎 Something is legitimately wrong here. Be nice to each other and don't say mean things on the Internet. 📱💻 Just scroll past stuff you hate. Don't waste your time saying horrid things, and don't waste my time having to protect your horrible self by blocking out your name so no one says bad things about/to YOU, despite you having thought nothing of saying things about me or leaving your name and photo attached. ❤️ • • • • • Period nails 2.0 done with a whole lot of red and a fan brush. 😘❤️

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Jessie (@jessiedoesnails) am

Sogar Schmerzmittel gegen Menstruationskrämpfe fanden ihren Platz auf den Fingern mancher Mädels. Auf die Idee muss man ja erst mal kommen. Dann ist der Weg aber auch nicht mehr weit zum Muster einer bekannten US-Tamponmarke:

"Wenn wir damit jemandem die Augen auskratzen, weiß derjenige zumindest, dass es nur am PMS liegt", witzelte die Posterin.

Vermutlich werden sich nicht nur viele andere wagemutige Frauen auf diesen etwas eigenwilligen Trend stürzen, sondern auch die Firmen, die von unserer monatlichen Blutung profitieren. Für Always, O.B. und Aspirin kann es doch gar nichts besseres geben, als wenn wir ihre Produkte auf unseren spazieren tragen?

Aber ja, so witzig die Idee auch ist – Period Nails sind auf jeden Fall ein Trend, den man auch so richtig schön seltsam finden darf!

