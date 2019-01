View this post on Instagram

Sweet potato for breakfast? Weird, right? That was my reaction when I heard this suggestion from @lisamuellersen on Friday’s workshop. Today I tried it out and DAYUM this is unreal. So warming, nurturing, amazingly flavored. Check todays story or food highlights for the recipe which goes: ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🧡 Poke holes with a fork into a small sweet potato and put it in the oven at 190°C (takes around 45-60 min to get soft) 🧡 When the potato is close to ready, heat up some coconut oil (or substitute) in a pan and add any chopped fruit you fancy (I used apples and bananas but any season fruit would work, I think apricots would be amazing) ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🧡 Add loads of cinnamon or any other spice you like (nutmeg, kardamom, etc.)to the sautéed fruit. Also add other toppings such as finely chopped dates, nuts, raisins (the sky is the limit!) 🧡 Add a tiny bit of oat (or other plant based) milk to the pan for creaminess 🧡 Take sweet potato out of the oven, cut open, add fruit mix from pan and top it off with nut butter (I used peanut butter) and more cinnamon. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ This is just a suggestion with ingredients I had at hand, you can really go creative on the toppings. This does take a while so more for weekends but I encourage you to try, even if it seems weird at first! #breakfast #vegan #plantbased #easyrecipes #veganrecipes