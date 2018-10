View this post on Instagram

Happy Friday! 👋🏼❤️ Not much sleep was had last night but I could breath easily and relatively painlessly for the first time all week which was brilliant! So thankful I have this guy to sit on the couch with me while I’m stuck to machines. Still counts as a Thursday night movie date if it’s on the couch and we both fall asleep right 🤔😅 #nothankshoevariancancer #thursdaynight #mylove #favourite #thisisus #thisislife #ovariancancer #cancerawarness #copd #youtakemybreathaway #cancer #womenshealth #keepgoing #pma #friyay #newmeds #pleasepray #whatahoe #nohairdontcare #buzzed