"We Quit Our Jobs To Travel, Please Fund Our Travel" . . There is a term you may not be familiar with- begpacking. Begpackers are travelers who for one reason or another, found themselves in a country and are begging to continue their vagabond lifestyles. 🤦🏾‍♂️ . (The following is an excerpt from my blog post about begpacking) . . No! Halt, stop, cease this bullshit. You got your raggedy ass on a plane with a little bit of money saved, decided not to buy a return ticket, and now you want to beg your way across the world? GTFOH and fly home, tally up your mistakes, and count your blessings. . . “In my Gap Year, I begged my way across SE Asia” is not a cool story bro. You coined this term ‘beg packer’ but someone doing it where you come from is a refugee. Are you a refugee? Look at the person beside you on the street with no arms. You’re taking money from them. In fact, because of your lack of melanin, a passerby probably is more inclined to give you money than the local beside you who really needs it. . . On top of being immoral and also illegal (if you’re a tourist, technically you earn money), in some places around the world, those kids and adults you see begging are part of mafias. What do you think they are going to do to you when they see you begging on their streets and taking money they are scheming to get? You’re putting your safety at risk and possibly risking a criminal charge. . . Would you give money to a begpacker? Would you donate to the GoFundMe of someone proud of quitting their job to travel? #theteatree #cashmeifyoucan #begpacking #travelgram