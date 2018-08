As I was writing this catcall a man walking by started to read it. So I explained the project to him. Then I asked him if he had Instagram so he could follow the account. He said no. I told him there was also a website where he could find more information. He said "Great. Very nice. So do you want to grab lunch?" It's frustrating to me that women doing things in public space -- especially when it's something that's meant to raise awareness-- are met with this type of response. I find it ironic and troubling that he was able to willfully ignore what I was saying about the project and assume that because we were having a conversation, it would be appropriate to ask me out. . . . Full story: "I was 12 and someone asked me 'hey babe what is under that dress.' I'm 14 now and it is still a constant problem for my friends and I." #stopstreetharassment

