Mathematische Formel: Bella Hadid als schönste Frau der Welt? Beyoncé-Fans laufen Sturm
Das Model Bella Hadid hat einen neuen Titel: Nach mathematischen Berechnungen ist die 23-Jährige die schönste Frau der Welt und verweist andere Stars auf die hinteren Plätze. Das gefällt aber nicht allen.
Schon seit Jahrhunderten versuchen Menschen, Schönheit zu definieren. Doch wer oder was schön ist, dazu gibt jeder Mensch eine andere Antwort - und darüber lässt sich auch vorzüglich streiten, wie sich aktuell wieder beobachten lässt. Denn: Ein Mediziner will laut der Zeitung "Daily Mail" nun ermittelt haben, wer die schönste Frau der Welt ist. Julian De Silva, Leiter einer Fachklinik für plastische Chirurgie in London nahm mit seiner Computersoftware "Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi" Stargesichter unter die Lupe, und das Programm kam zu dem Schluss: Das Model Bella Hadid ist die schönste derzeit lebende Frau. Der Grund: Das Gesicht der 23-Jährigen hat besonders ästhetische Proportionen.
Grundlage von De Silvas Berechnungen ist der sogenannte "Goldene Schnitt", eine mathematische Formel, die schon im Altertum und besonders in der Renaissance als Ideal herangezogen wurde. So verwendete sie zum Beispiel Maler Leonardo Da Vinci in seinen Kunstwerken.
Beyoncé und Amber Heard auf Platz zwei und drei
Bei der Berechnung des Goldenen Schnitts teilt man eine Strecke in zwei Teile, wobei sich der kleinere Teil zum Größeren so verhalten muss wie der große Teil zur gesamten Länge der Strecke. Für Gesichter heißt das konkret: Man misst die Abstände zwischen Augen, Augenbrauen, Nasen, Lippen und Kinn auf ihre Symmetrie. So sollte zum Beispiel der Augenabstand im Verhältnis zur Breite des Gesichts von Ohr zu Ohr und der Abstand Augen-Mund im Verhältnis zur Gesichtslänge von Haaransatz bis Kinn stehen. Bei Bela Hadid treffen diese Verhältnisse laut den Berechnungen des Chirurgen zu 94,35 Prozent zu.
Today I have been featured in the @dailymail and @bazaaruk, declaring @BellaHadid the most beautiful woman in the world - according to the 'Golden Ratio' equation devised in Ancient Greece (and Beyoncé is a close second). The 23-year-old was found to be 94.35% 'accurate' to the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi - which measure physical perfection. Her eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, chin, jaw and facial shape were measured and came closest to the ancient Greeks' idea of perfection. Singer @Beyoncé, 38, was second with 92.44%, actress @AmberHeard, 33, was third with 91.85% and pop star @ArianaGrande, 26, was fourth with 91.81%. Kate Moss, 45, the highest rated Briton and in sixth place overall, had a reading of 91.05% - well ahead of her rival and the UK's other most successful supermodel, @CaraDelevingne, 27, who was in tenth place with 89.99%.
Auf Platz zwei der schönsten Frauen steht Sängerin Beyoncé (92,44 Prozent), gefolgt von Schauspielerin Amber Heard (91,85 Prozent) sowie den Popstars Ariana Grande (91,81 Prozent), Taylor Swift (91,64 Prozent) und Model Kate Moss (91,05 Prozent).
Das Schönheit aber nicht nur mathematisch erklärbar, sondern vor allem auch emotional besetzt ist, zeigt die Reaktion vieler Queen-B-Fans auf die Berechnungen des Schönheits-Docs:
Whoever decided to compare #BellaHadid and #Beyoncé in terms of beauty, should have kept that opinion to themselves!— FOFO (@fofoeats) 16. Oktober 2019
"Wer auch immer auf die Idee gekommen ist, Bella Hadid und Beyoncé in Schönheitsfragen zu vergleichen, hätte seine Meinung mal lieber für sich behalten", schreibt etwa ein Fan bei Twitter.
There is no world where Bella hadid looks better than Beyoncé. None. Not even on Opposite Day.— For some Benihana rice though? (@eattheroots) 16. Oktober 2019
Ein anderer kann sich persönlich keine Welt vorstellen, in der Beyoncé nicht die schönste Frau der Welt sein sollte.
Einen Grund zur Aufregung gibt es aber eigentlich nicht: Bei den letzten Berechnungen von Julian De Silva vor zwei Jahren rangierte noch Amber Heard auf Platz eins, gefolgt von Kim Kardashian. Schönheit verändert sich in Hollywood vielleicht auch immer mal wieder mit der ein oder anderen kosmetischen Korrektur und eben genau dem, was wir als schön überhaupt in die Berechnung mit einbeziehen.