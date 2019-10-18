HOME

Mathematische Formel: Bella Hadid als schönste Frau der Welt? Beyoncé-Fans laufen Sturm

Das Model Bella Hadid hat einen neuen Titel: Nach mathematischen Berechnungen ist die 23-Jährige die schönste Frau der Welt und verweist andere Stars auf die hinteren Plätze. Das gefällt aber nicht allen.

Bella Hadid

Rein rechnerisch ist Supermodel Bella Hadid (rechts im Bild) die schönste Frau der Welt. Aber Schönheit liegt bekanntlich im Auge des Betrachters.

©Captital Pictures/Ik Aldama
Picture Alliance

Schon seit Jahrhunderten versuchen Menschen, Schönheit zu definieren. Doch wer oder was schön ist, dazu gibt jeder Mensch eine andere Antwort - und darüber lässt sich auch vorzüglich streiten, wie sich aktuell wieder beobachten lässt. Denn: Ein Mediziner will laut der Zeitung "Daily Mail" nun ermittelt haben, wer die schönste Frau der Welt ist. Julian De Silva, Leiter einer Fachklinik für plastische Chirurgie in London nahm mit seiner Computersoftware "Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi" Stargesichter unter die Lupe, und das Programm kam zu dem Schluss: Das Model Bella Hadid ist die schönste derzeit lebende Frau. Der Grund: Das Gesicht der 23-Jährigen hat besonders ästhetische Proportionen.

Schönheitschirurg: So läuft ein Beratungstermin

NEON-Reihe "Bin ich schön?"

Schönheits-OPs: Ich war beim Beauty-Doc - und zu diesem Eingriff rät er mir

Von Ivy Haase

Grundlage von De Silvas Berechnungen ist der sogenannte "Goldene Schnitt", eine mathematische Formel, die schon im Altertum und besonders in der Renaissance als Ideal herangezogen wurde. So verwendete sie zum Beispiel Maler Leonardo Da Vinci in seinen Kunstwerken.

Beyoncé und Amber Heard auf Platz zwei und drei

Bei der Berechnung des Goldenen Schnitts teilt man eine Strecke in zwei Teile, wobei sich der kleinere Teil zum Größeren so verhalten muss wie der große Teil zur gesamten Länge der Strecke. Für Gesichter heißt das konkret: Man misst die Abstände zwischen Augen, Augenbrauen, Nasen, Lippen und Kinn auf ihre Symmetrie. So sollte zum Beispiel der Augenabstand im Verhältnis zur Breite des Gesichts von Ohr zu Ohr und der Abstand Augen-Mund im Verhältnis zur Gesichtslänge von Haaransatz bis Kinn stehen. Bei Bela Hadid treffen diese Verhältnisse laut den Berechnungen des Chirurgen zu 94,35 Prozent zu.

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

Today I have been featured in the @dailymail and @bazaaruk, declaring @BellaHadid the most beautiful woman in the world - according to the 'Golden Ratio' equation devised in Ancient Greece (and Beyoncé is a close second). The 23-year-old was found to be 94.35% 'accurate' to the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi - which measure physical perfection. Her eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, chin, jaw and facial shape were measured and came closest to the ancient Greeks' idea of perfection. Singer @Beyoncé, 38, was second with 92.44%, actress @AmberHeard, 33, was third with 91.85% and pop star @ArianaGrande, 26, was fourth with 91.81%. Kate Moss, 45, the highest rated Briton and in sixth place overall, had a reading of 91.05% - well ahead of her rival and the UK's other most successful supermodel, @CaraDelevingne, 27, who was in tenth place with 89.99%. The list was compiled using the latest computerised mapping techniques which allow us to solve some of the mysteries of what it is that makes someone physically beautiful and the technology is useful when planning patients' surgery. The Golden Ratio was a mathematical equation devised by the Greeks in an attempt to measure beauty. #news #beauty #plasticsurgery #harleystreet #beautifacation #beautifulfaces #jdsgoldenratio

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Dr. Julian De Silva MD MBBS (@drjuliandesilva) am

Auf Platz zwei der schönsten Frauen steht Sängerin Beyoncé (92,44 Prozent), gefolgt von Schauspielerin Amber Heard (91,85 Prozent) sowie den Popstars Ariana Grande (91,81 Prozent), Taylor Swift (91,64 Prozent) und Model Kate Moss (91,05 Prozent).

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

The Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi 2/10 #jdsgoldenratio @beyonce - 92.44% Beyoncé came in second place as she scored highly on her forehead and brow area. She looks incredible as she approaches her 40s. She had a near perfect score for her face shape. How is the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi measured? The Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi originates from the European Renaissance. Artists and Architects used an equation - known as the Golden Ratio - as an aid during the creation of their masterpieces. Scientists have since adapted the mathematical formula to explain what makes a person beautiful. The length and the width of someone's face is measured and then the results are divided. According to the Golden Ratio, the ideal result is roughly 1.6. Measurements are then taken from the forehead hairline to the spot between the eyes, from the spot between the eyes and the bottom of the nose and from the bottom of the nose to the bottom of the chin. A person is considered to be more beautiful if the numbers are equal. Attention is then given to the symmetry and proportion of the face. To be deemed 'beautiful' according to the Golden Ratio, the length of the ear must be equal to the length of the nose and the width of an eye should be equal to the distance between the eyes. #news#beauty#plasticsurgery#harleystreet#beautifacation#beautifulfaces#jdsgoldenratio

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Dr. Julian De Silva MD MBBS (@drjuliandesilva) am

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

The Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi 3/10 #jdsgoldenratio @amberheard - 91.85% The shape of Amber's nose and chin secured her third-place position in the list. Amber ranks so highly because of the wonderful shape of her nose and chin. She has an ageless beauty. How is the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi measured? The Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi originates from the European Renaissance. Artists and Architects used an equation - known as the Golden Ratio - as an aid during the creation of their masterpieces. Scientists have since adapted the mathematical formula to explain what makes a person beautiful. The length and the width of someone's face is measured and then the results are divided. According to the Golden Ratio, the ideal result is roughly 1.6. Measurements are then taken from the forehead hairline to the spot between the eyes, from the spot between the eyes and the bottom of the nose and from the bottom of the nose to the bottom of the chin. A person is considered to be more beautiful if the numbers are equal. Attention is then given to the symmetry and proportion of the face. To be deemed 'beautiful' according to the Golden Ratio, the length of the ear must be equal to the length of the nose and the width of an eye should be equal to the distance between the eyes. #news #beauty #plasticsurgery #harleystreet #beautifacation #beautifulfaces

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Dr. Julian De Silva MD MBBS (@drjuliandesilva) am

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

The Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi 4/10 #jdsgoldenratio @ArianaGrande - 91.81% It's great to see one of the new generation of pop stars make the list. Ariana scored highly for her forehead and chin. Marked down for her eyebrows and the larger than average gap between the top of her lips and her nose. Nevertheless, a beautiful face. How is the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi measured? The Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi originates from the European Renaissance. Artists and Architects used an equation - known as the Golden Ratio - as an aid during the creation of their masterpieces. Scientists have since adapted the mathematical formula to explain what makes a person beautiful. The length and the width of someone's face is measured and then the results are divided. According to the Golden Ratio, the ideal result is roughly 1.6. Measurements are then taken from the forehead hairline to the spot between the eyes, from the spot between the eyes and the bottom of the nose and from the bottom of the nose to the bottom of the chin. A person is considered to be more beautiful if the numbers are equal. Attention is then given to the symmetry and proportion of the face. To be deemed 'beautiful' according to the Golden Ratio, the length of the ear must be equal to the length of the nose and the width of an eye should be equal to the distance between the eyes. #news #beauty #plasticsurgery #harleystreet #beautifacation #beautifulfaces #jdsgoldenratio

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Dr. Julian De Silva MD MBBS (@drjuliandesilva) am

Das Schönheit aber nicht nur mathematisch erklärbar, sondern vor allem auch emotional besetzt ist, zeigt die Reaktion vieler Queen-B-Fans auf die Berechnungen des Schönheits-Docs:

"Wer auch immer auf die Idee gekommen ist, Bella Hadid und Beyoncé in Schönheitsfragen zu vergleichen, hätte seine Meinung mal lieber für sich behalten", schreibt etwa ein Fan bei Twitter.

 Ein anderer kann sich persönlich keine Welt vorstellen, in der Beyoncé nicht die schönste Frau der Welt sein sollte.

Einen Grund zur Aufregung gibt es aber eigentlich nicht: Bei den letzten Berechnungen von Julian De Silva vor zwei Jahren rangierte noch Amber Heard auf Platz eins, gefolgt von Kim Kardashian. Schönheit verändert sich in Hollywood vielleicht auch immer mal wieder mit der ein oder anderen kosmetischen Korrektur und eben genau dem, was wir als schön überhaupt in die Berechnung mit einbeziehen.

lau
