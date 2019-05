View this post on Instagram

In just over a month I will be running the London marathon in full nursing uniform to raise funds for @barts.charity Guinness world records have declined my application as my uniform doesn’t meet their criteria of what a nurses uniform should be but I will still be aiming to beat the current official record time of 3hrs 8 minutes 54 seconds Training is going well so far but I expect the uniform to add undiscovered levels of chaffing on race day! If you would like to support me click on the link in my bio 😊 #londonmarathon2019 #bartshealth #vlm2019 #bartscharity #royallondonhospital #nhs #rundemcrew #marathontraining #nurse #nursing #trackmafia #marathonislife